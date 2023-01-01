Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) vs Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (151.7 vs 182.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.39 kg (5.27 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360 x 272 x 20.8 mm
14.17 x 10.71 x 0.82 inches
|399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches
|Area
|979 cm2 (151.8 inches2)
|1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.5%
|~62.9%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|27.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1980 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
|280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|24
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1646
2029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8596
17428
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1595
2130
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9876
24746
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|9.2 TFLOPS
|6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|1
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.8 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1