You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1980 x 1080 (144Hz) 1980 x 1080 (240Hz) 1980 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.39 kg (5.27 lbs) 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 272 x 20.8 mm

14.17 x 10.71 x 0.82 inches 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches Area 979 cm2 (151.8 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.5% ~90.2% Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.1 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1980 x 1080 (144Hz) 1980 x 1080 (240Hz) 1980 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1980 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Aorus 15 (2023) 300 nits XPS 17 9730 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 97 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 240 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 505 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 140 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Aorus 15 (2023) +26% 9.2 TFLOPS XPS 17 9730 (2023) 7.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.