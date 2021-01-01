Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 10870H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 596-813% higher FPS

Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 244 x 23 mm

14.06 x 9.61 x 0.91 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~82.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1152:1 1842:1 sRGB color space 90% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile 67% 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 65.6% 66.6% Response time 9 ms 26 ms Max. brightness Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) 300 nits Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 230 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 725 gramm 271 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 105 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 930 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1365 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 6144 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +1084% 16.7 TFLOPS Swift 3 SF316-51 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek RTL8125 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 83 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.