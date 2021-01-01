Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) and Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 596-813% higher FPS
  • Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
vs
Swift 3 SF316-51

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 244 x 23 mm
14.06 x 9.61 x 0.91 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~82.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1152:1 1842:1
sRGB color space 90% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile 67% 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.6% 66.6%
Response time 9 ms 26 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 725 gramm 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1365 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 6144 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +1084%
16.7 TFLOPS
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek RTL8125 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83 dB 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

