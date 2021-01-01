Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 232-317% higher FPS
- Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 0.2
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
|Thickness
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|16 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5616 RPM
|Noise level
|47 dB
|46.1 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1152:1
|1331:1
|sRGB color space
|90%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|67%
|88.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.6%
|99.4%
|Response time
|9 ms
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|725 gramm
|359 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1286
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7742
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3667
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|50 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|1000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1365 MHz
|1250 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.7 TFLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|6144
|1280
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek RTL8125
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|83 dB
|82.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
