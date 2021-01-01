Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
VS
73 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 10870H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 232-317% higher FPS
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 0.2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~84.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 47 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1152:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 90% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 67% 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.6% 99.4%
Response time 9 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 725 gramm 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1365 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 6144 1280
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +422%
16.7 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek RTL8125 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) or MSI GS66 Stealth
2. Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) or Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
3. Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) or MSI GP66 Leopard
4. Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) or Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Dell XPS 17 9700
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Razer Blade 17 (2021)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский