Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 122-166% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 244 x 23 mm

14.06 x 9.61 x 0.91 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1152:1 - sRGB color space 90% - Adobe RGB profile 67% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.6% - Response time 9 ms - Max. brightness Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 230 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 725 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 105 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 930 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1365 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 6144 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +221% 16.7 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek RTL8125 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 83 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C No 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.