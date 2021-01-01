Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

74 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
VS
65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 99 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 10870H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 354 mm (13.94 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~73.2%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1152:1 -
sRGB color space 90% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 67% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.6% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 150 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 725 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1365 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 6144 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +423%
16.7 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek RTL8125 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) vs MSI GS66 Stealth
2. Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) vs Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
3. Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) vs MSI GP66 Leopard
4. Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
5. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
6. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
7. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
8. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs MSI GE66 Raider
9. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский