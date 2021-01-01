Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (135 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|Area
|871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|47 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1152:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|90%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|67%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.6%
|100%
|Response time
|9 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|725 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9219
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
590
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5389
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1365 MHz
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.7 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|6144
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
16.7 TFLOPS
16.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek RTL8125
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|83 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1