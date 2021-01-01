Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
VS
68 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 10870H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 99 against 76 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
vs
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~74%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47 dB 57 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1152:1 1179:1
sRGB color space 90% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 67% 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.6% -
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 725 gramm 608 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 960 MHz
GPU boost clock 1365 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS 4.608 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units 6144 1920
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +262%
16.7 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
4.608 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 2x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek RTL8125 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83 dB 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

