Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

74 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
VS
69 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 10870H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~72.9%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1152:1 -
sRGB color space 90% -
Adobe RGB profile 67% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.6% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 725 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 95 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1365 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 6144 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +39%
16.7 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A15 FA506
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek RTL8125 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

