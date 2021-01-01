Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) or Alienware m15 R3 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) vs Dell Alienware m15 R3

75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R3
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
Dell Alienware m15 R3
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 99 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 10870H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) and Dell Alienware m15 R3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 144-196% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (135 vs 154.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
vs
Alienware m15 R3

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 276 mm (10.87 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches) 20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
Area 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) 994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~67.5%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1152:1 800:1
sRGB color space 90% 99.2%
Adobe RGB profile 67% 63.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.6% 100%
Response time 9 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 230 W 130 / 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 725 gramm 895 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1365 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units 6144 1408
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +261%
16.7 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R3
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek RTL8125 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83 dB 89.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

