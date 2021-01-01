Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 88-120% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0.2
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (122.9 vs 135 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|47 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1152:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|90%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|67%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.6%
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|725 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1374
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7742
4916
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3805
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1365 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.7 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|6144
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek RTL8125
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|83 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|3x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
