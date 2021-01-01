Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) or Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) vs Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

73 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
78 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
CPU Intel Core i7 10870H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB
Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) and Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 420 vs 300 nits

Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 250 mm (9.84 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) 890 cm2 (138 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~75.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47 dB -

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1152:1 -
sRGB color space 90% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 67% 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.6% 100%
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 725 gramm -

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GPU name
TGP 105 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1365 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 6144 3840
DirectX support 12 12
RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Audio chip Realtek RTL8125 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83 dB -
Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
