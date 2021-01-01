Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) vs Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
From $1800
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3650
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (135 vs 165.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 81% sharper screen – 255 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|396 mm (15.59 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|270 mm (10.63 inches)
|Thickness
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|21.5 mm (0.85 inches)
|Area
|871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
|1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77%
|~77.2%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|47 dB
|59 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1152:1
|1479:1
|sRGB color space
|90%
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|67%
|99%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.6%
|86.8%
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|725 gramm
|726 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8654
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12180
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|930 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1365 MHz
|1410 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.7 TFLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|6144
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek RTL8125
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|83 dB
|88 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.6 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
