Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

65 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 222-303% higher FPS
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 99 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (100.1 vs 135 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 244 x 27 mm
14.06 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 57 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 730 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1220 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 85 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
2. Gigabyte G5 (2021) or Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
3. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition or Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
6. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский