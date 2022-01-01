You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1600 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 222-303% higher FPS

Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 99 against 58.2 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (100.1 vs 135 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 244 x 27 mm

14.06 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level 57 dB 41.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1759:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.3% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) 350 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 230 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 730 gramm 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 115 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1387 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) +404% 13.1 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1220 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 85 dB 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Below the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

