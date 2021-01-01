Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|243 mm (9.57 inches)
|Thickness
|27 mm (1.06 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|57 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|730 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9595
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|80-95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1230 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|20.1 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|6144
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1220
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|85 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
