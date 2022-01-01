Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) or TUF Dash F15 FX516 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

65 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
54 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 53-72% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 99 against 76 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 244 x 27 mm
14.06 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches		 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches
Area 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~74%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57 dB 54 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 730 gramm 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) +96%
13.1 TFLOPS
TUF Dash F15 FX516
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1220 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 85 dB 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
2. Gigabyte G5 (2021) or Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
3. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition or Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
4. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or TUF Dash F15 FX516
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or TUF Dash F15 FX516
6. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
7. Dell Alienware m15 R4 or ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
8. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский