Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) vs Dell Alienware x15 R1

77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
74 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
Dell Alienware x15 R1
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) and Dell Alienware x15 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 99 against 87 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (135 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
Alienware x15 R1

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 359.7 mm (14.16 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 277.2 mm (10.91 inches)
Thickness 27 mm (1.06 inches) 16.3 mm (0.64 inches)
Area 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~67.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 57 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 730 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1230 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 20.1 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 6144 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) +86%
20.1 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R1
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1220 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 85 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.8 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

