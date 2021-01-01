Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) or A5 (AMD 5000 Series) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) vs A5 (AMD 5000 Series)

Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) and A5 (AMD 5000 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 99 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
A5 (AMD 5000 Series)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 361 mm (14.21 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 258 mm (10.16 inches)
Thickness 27 mm (1.06 inches) 29 mm (1.14 inches)
Area 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~72.1%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57 dB 55 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1101:2
sRGB color space - 94.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 730 gramm 690 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1230 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 20.1 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 6144 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) +86%
20.1 TFLOPS
A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1220 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 85 dB 86 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

