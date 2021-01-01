Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) vs A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
- Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 99 against 48.9 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Case
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|361 mm (14.21 inches)
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|258 mm (10.16 inches)
|27 mm (1.06 inches)
|29 mm (1.14 inches)
|871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|~77%
|~72.1%
|5.8 mm
|7.8 mm
|Black
|Black
|No
|No
|Active
|Active
|No
|No
|2
|2
|57 dB
|55 dB
Display
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|16:9
|16:9
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Matte
|Matte
|-
|1101:2
|-
|94.7%
|-
|65.2%
|-
|68.3%
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|15.2 V
|-
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|Right
|Left
|230 W
|230 W
|730 gramm
|690 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|8
|8
|16
|16
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1610
1504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8927
7966
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1500
1422
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12231
Graphics Card
GPU name
|130 W
|-
|Yes
|Yes
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|8 nm
|8 nm
|1230 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|1635 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|20.1 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|16 GB
|6 GB
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|256 bit
|192 bit
|14 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|6144
|3840
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Yes
|Yes
|2
|2
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Yes
|Yes
|2
|2
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Realtek ALC1220
|-
|2.0
|2.0
|2x2W
|2x2W
|No
|No
|85 dB
|86 dB
|2
|2
Connectivity
|v6
|v6
|v5.2
|v5.2
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Above the display
|Above the display
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Mechanical
|Island
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Yes
|Yes
