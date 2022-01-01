You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 1920 x 1080 CPU Intel Core i7 11800H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 99 against 48.9 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (135 vs 160.9 square inches)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 244 x 27 mm

14.06 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches 396 x 262 x 32.4 mm

15.59 x 10.31 x 1.28 inches Area 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) 1038 cm2 (160.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~79.5% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 57 dB 59 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1121:1 sRGB color space - 90.9% Adobe RGB profile - 63.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 61.5% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) +17% 350 nits A7 (AMD 5000 Series) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 48.9 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 230 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 730 gramm 692 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 115 W 80 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1387 MHz 900 MHz GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1425 MHz FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) +18% 13.1 TFLOPS A7 (AMD 5000 Series) 11.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1220 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 85 dB 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Below the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.