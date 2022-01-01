Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

69 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
VS
55 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 99 against 59 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 244 x 27 mm
14.17 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.4% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 600 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

