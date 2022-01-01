Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) or ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

69 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
VS
73 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 244 x 27 mm
14.17 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.4% ~86%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 240 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 738 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
2. Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
3. Gigabyte Aero 16 and Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
4. Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) and Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
5. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
7. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
8. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
9. Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский