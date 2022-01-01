Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) or Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) vs Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition

69 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
VS
65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) and Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 99 against 64 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (136.1 vs 184 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
vs
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 244 x 27 mm
14.17 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches		 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm
15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.4% ~69.5%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 240 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
2. Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
3. Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) vs Razer Blade 15 (2022)
4. Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs Dell Alienware m17 R4
5. Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
6. Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs Dell Alienware m15 R6
7. Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
8. Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs Dell Alienware m15 R7

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition and Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский