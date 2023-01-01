You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Battery 99 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (136.1 vs 152 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 244 x 27 mm

14.17 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.4% ~68.4% Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.9 mm Colors Black White, Gray, Purple Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) n/a G15 5530 (2023) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Bottom Charge power 240 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 880 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 115 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1387 MHz - GPU boost clock 1702 MHz - FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) +104% 13.1 TFLOPS G15 5530 (2023) 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.