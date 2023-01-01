Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) vs Aorus 15 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (136.1 vs 151.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.39 kg (5.27 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360 x 244 x 27 mm
14.17 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches
|360 x 272 x 20.8 mm
14.17 x 10.71 x 0.82 inches
|Area
|878 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
|979 cm2 (151.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.4%
|~68.5%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1980 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1786
1646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12586
8596
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1820
1595
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16483
9876
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1387 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1702 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|13.1 TFLOPS
|9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|1
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
