Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) vs 15G (RTX 30 Series)

69 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
VS
62 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) and 15G (RTX 30 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
vs
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 244 x 27 mm
14.17 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches		 357 x 244 x 23 mm
14.06 x 9.61 x 0.91 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.4% ~77%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1152:1
sRGB color space - 90%
Adobe RGB profile - 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.6%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1365 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 6144
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 192
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 96
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek RTL8125
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
