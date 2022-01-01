You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 244 x 27 mm

14.17 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches 357 x 244 x 27 mm

14.06 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.4% ~77% Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 57 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) n/a Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 99 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 240 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 730 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 115 W 115 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1702 MHz FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) 13.1 TFLOPS Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) 13.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1220 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Below the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.