Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15X or ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 15X vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)

70 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15X
VS
68 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
Gigabyte Aorus 15X
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15X and Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15X
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (133.8 vs 151.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 15X
vs
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.28 kg (5.03 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 274 x 21.7 mm
14.06 x 10.79 x 0.85 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches
Area 978 cm2 (151.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.6% ~86%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 58 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 280 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 884 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 24 20
L3 Cache 30 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Aorus 15X +93%
16.8 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 1 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) and Zephyrus G16 (2023)
2. Asus ROG Strix G16 and Zephyrus G16 (2023)
3. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Zephyrus G16 (2023)
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Zephyrus G16 (2023)
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) and Zephyrus G16 (2023)
6. Gigabyte Aorus 17X and Aorus 15X
7. Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) and Aorus 15X
8. Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen) and Aorus 15X
9. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) and Gigabyte Aorus 15X
10. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) and Gigabyte Aorus 15X
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) and Gigabyte Aorus 15X or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский