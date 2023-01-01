You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15X Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (133.8 vs 151.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.28 kg (5.03 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 274 x 21.7 mm

14.06 x 10.79 x 0.85 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches Area 978 cm2 (151.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.6% ~86% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 58 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Aorus 15X 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 280 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 884 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Aorus 15X +93% 16.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 83 dB - Microphones 1 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.