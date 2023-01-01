Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15X or TUF Gaming F15 (2023) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 15X vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)

70 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15X
VS
64 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
Gigabyte Aorus 15X
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15X and Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15X
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 46-62% higher FPS
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (137.8 vs 151.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 15X
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.28 kg (5.03 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 274 x 21.7 mm
14.06 x 10.79 x 0.85 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 978 cm2 (151.7 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.6% ~75.5%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 58 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Aorus 15X +20%
300 nits
TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 280 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 884 grams 655 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 24 20
L3 Cache 30 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aorus 15X +32%
16361
TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
12409
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aorus 15X +41%
23013
TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
16331
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Aorus 15X +83%
16.8 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
2. Cyborg 15 and TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
3. TUF Dash F15 (2022) and TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
4. TUF Gaming A15 (2023) and TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
5. Katana 15 (2023) and TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
6. Aorus 17X and Aorus 15X
7. Aorus 15 (2023) and Aorus 15X
8. Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen) and Aorus 15X
9. Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) and Aorus 15X
10. Pulse 15 (2023) and Aorus 15X
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) and Gigabyte Aorus 15X or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский