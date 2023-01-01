Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1980 x 1080 (144Hz) 1980 x 1080 (300Hz) 1980 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 13700H - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (161.2 vs 180.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 293 x 21.8 mm

15.67 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm

15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches Area 1166 cm2 (180.8 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.7% ~79.3% Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.5 mm Colors Black Gray Material Top: Aluminum

- Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 3 2

Display 1980 x 1080 (144Hz) 1980 x 1080 (300Hz) 1980 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 130 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1980 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology - G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests sRGB color space 100% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile - 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Aorus 17 (2023) +20% 300 nits TUF Gaming A17 (2023) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 240 W 240 / 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Aorus 17 (2023) 9.5 TFLOPS TUF Gaming A17 (2023) 9.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

