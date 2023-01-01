You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 12700H - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (136.7 vs 156.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm

15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~86.2% Side bezels 7.5 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 51 dB 43.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1096:1 504000:1 sRGB color space 99.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 71.2% 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 99% Response time 13 ms 63 ms Max. brightness Aorus 17 (2022) 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 240 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 115 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1387 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 76 GPU performance Aorus 17 (2022) +93% 13.1 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84 dB 86.1 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.