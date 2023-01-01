Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17 (2022) or MacBook Pro 16 (2023) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

66 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (136.7 vs 156.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm
15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 51 dB 43.2 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1096:1 504000:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.2% 88.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 99%
Response time 13 ms 63 ms
Max. brightness
Aorus 17 (2022)
300 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 76
GPU performance
Aorus 17 (2022) +93%
13.1 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84 dB 86.1 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023):
    - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction.
    - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
