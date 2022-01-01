You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (156.7 vs 172.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm

15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches Area 1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~74.1% Side bezels 7.5 mm 6 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 51 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 360 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1096:1 - sRGB color space 99.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 71.2% 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 69% - Response time 13 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Aorus 17 (2022) 300 nits ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Bottom Charge power 240 W 100 / 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 115 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Aorus 17 (2022) +84% 13.1 TFLOPS ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.9 mm Touchpad Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.