69 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
VS
68 out of 100
Dell G16
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
Dell G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 99 Wh
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) and Dell G16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell G16
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17 (2022)
vs
Dell G16

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm
15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches		 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches
Area 1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~76.4%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51 dB 48.1 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1096:1 1154:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 98%
Adobe RGB profile 71.2% 70.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 68.3%
Response time 13 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness
Aorus 17 (2022)
300 nits
Dell G16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 240 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 882 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aorus 17 (2022)
12857
Dell G16 +2%
13163
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aorus 17 (2022)
1891
Dell G16 +1%
1902
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aorus 17 (2022)
17129
Dell G16 +1%
17215

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Aorus 17 (2022) +51%
13.1 TFLOPS
Dell G16
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84 dB 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

