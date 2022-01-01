Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17 (2022) or XPS 17 9700 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) vs Dell XPS 17 9700

69 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9700
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
Dell XPS 17 9700
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 99 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) and Dell XPS 17 9700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 182-248% higher FPS
  • Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (144.1 vs 156.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17 (2022)
vs
XPS 17 9700

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm
15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches		 375 x 248 x 20 mm
14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches
Area 1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~90.1%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1096:1 1686:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.2% 90.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 94%
Response time 13 ms 41 ms
Max. brightness
Aorus 17 (2022)
300 nits
XPS 17 9700 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 447 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aorus 17 (2022) +64%
1868
XPS 17 9700
1138
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aorus 17 (2022) +222%
12871
XPS 17 9700
3998
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aorus 17 (2022) +64%
1890
XPS 17 9700
1153
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aorus 17 (2022) +252%
17428
XPS 17 9700
4952

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Aorus 17 (2022) +331%
13.1 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9700
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84 dB 82.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

