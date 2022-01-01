You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 99 Wh - 97 Wh 56 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10885H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 182-248% higher FPS

Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (144.1 vs 156.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm

15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches 375 x 248 x 20 mm

14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches Area 1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~90.1% Side bezels 7.5 mm 4.4 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 51 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1096:1 1686:1 sRGB color space 99.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 71.2% 90.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 94% Response time 13 ms 41 ms Max. brightness Aorus 17 (2022) 300 nits XPS 17 9700 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 97 Wh 56 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 240 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 447 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB TGP 115 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Aorus 17 (2022) +331% 13.1 TFLOPS XPS 17 9700 3.041 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84 dB 82.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm 15.0 x 8.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.