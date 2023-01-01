Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17 (2022) or XPS 17 9730 (2023) – what's better?

66 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
VS
64 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) and Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (144 vs 156.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17 (2022)
vs
XPS 17 9730 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm
15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches		 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches
Area 1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~90.2%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 51 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1096:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% -
Response time 13 ms -
Max. brightness
Aorus 17 (2022)
300 nits
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 505 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz -
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Aorus 17 (2022) +79%
13.1 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9730 (2023)
7.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
