Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) vs Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)

69 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
67 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) and Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17 (2022)
vs
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm
15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches		 396 x 270 x 21.5 mm
15.59 x 10.63 x 0.85 inches
Area 1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~77.2%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51 dB 59 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1096:1 1479:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 71.2% 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 86.8%
Response time 13 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 726 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5120
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Aorus 17 (2022)
13.1 TFLOPS
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) +10%
14.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84 dB 88 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
