Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17 (2022) or Aorus 15 (2023) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) vs Aorus 15 (2023)

66 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) and Aorus 15 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17 (2022)
vs
Aorus 15 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.39 kg (5.27 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm
15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches		 360 x 272 x 20.8 mm
14.17 x 10.71 x 0.82 inches
Area 1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2) 979 cm2 (151.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~68.5%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 51 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1980 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1096:1 -
sRGB color space 99.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% -
Response time 13 ms -
Max. brightness
Aorus 17 (2022)
300 nits
Aorus 15 (2023)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 240 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz -
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Aorus 17 (2022) +42%
13.1 TFLOPS
Aorus 15 (2023)
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) or Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
2. Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) or Aorus 17 (2022)
3. Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen) or Aorus 15 (2023)
4. Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) or Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
5. Dell Alienware m16 or Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
6. Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 or Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) and Aorus 17 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский