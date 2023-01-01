You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1980 x 1080 (144Hz) 1980 x 1080 (240Hz) 1980 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.39 kg (5.27 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm

15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches 360 x 272 x 20.8 mm

14.17 x 10.71 x 0.82 inches Area 1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2) 979 cm2 (151.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~68.5% Side bezels 7.5 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 51 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1980 x 1080 (144Hz) 1980 x 1080 (240Hz) 1980 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1980 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1096:1 - sRGB color space 99.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 71.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69% - Response time 13 ms - Max. brightness Aorus 17 (2022) 300 nits Aorus 15 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 99 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Bottom Charge power 240 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 115 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1387 MHz - GPU boost clock 1702 MHz - FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Aorus 17 (2022) +42% 13.1 TFLOPS Aorus 15 (2023) 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.