Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.9 vs 173.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|405 mm (15.94 inches)
|354.9 mm (13.97 inches)
|Height
|276 mm (10.87 inches)
|259.9 mm (10.23 inches)
|Thickness
|26 mm (1.02 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|1118 cm2 (173.3 inches2)
|922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.8%
|~72.8%
|Side bezels
|11 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|61 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1192:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|96%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|74%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|72.3%
|-
|Response time
|11 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|735 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9445
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5375
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|115-150 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1365 MHz
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.7 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|6144
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
16.7 TFLOPS
16.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC897
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|83 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
