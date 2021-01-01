Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
64 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 99 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 405 mm (15.94 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 276 mm (10.87 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 26 mm (1.02 inches) 24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
Area 1118 cm2 (173.3 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.8% ~74.1%
Side bezels 11 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5300 RPM
Noise level 61 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1192:1 -
sRGB color space 96% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74% 73.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.3% -
Response time 11 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 150 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 735 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1365 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 6144 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) +423%
16.7 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 G713
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC897 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

