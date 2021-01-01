Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) or Alienware m17 R4 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) vs Dell Alienware m17 R4

76 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
76 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R4
Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) and Dell Alienware m17 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 99 against 86 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
Alienware m17 R4

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 405 mm (15.94 inches) 399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
Height 276 mm (10.87 inches) 294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
Thickness 26 mm (1.02 inches) 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
Area 1118 cm2 (173.3 inches2) 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.8% ~70%
Side bezels 11 mm 8.4 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 61 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1192:1 -
sRGB color space 96% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.3% -
Response time 11 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 230 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 735 gramm 1300 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes No, direct
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1365 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 6144 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) +21%
16.7 TFLOPS
Alienware m17 R4
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC897 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83 dB 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m17 R4 and Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) or ask any questions
