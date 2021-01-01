Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) or G5 15 5510 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) vs Dell G5 15 5510

73 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
56 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5510
Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 99 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) and Dell G5 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (151 vs 173.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
G5 15 5510

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 405 mm (15.94 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 276 mm (10.87 inches) 272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
Thickness 26 mm (1.02 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 1118 cm2 (173.3 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.8% ~68.9%
Side bezels 11 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 61 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1192:1 -
sRGB color space 96% -
Adobe RGB profile 74% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.3% -
Response time 11 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) +20%
300 nits
G5 15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 735 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1365 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 6144 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) +423%
16.7 TFLOPS
G5 15 5510
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC897 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

