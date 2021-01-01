Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) or XPS 17 9700 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) vs Dell XPS 17 9700

76 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
66 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9700
Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) and Dell XPS 17 9700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 247-337% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144.1 vs 173.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
XPS 17 9700

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
Width 405 mm (15.94 inches) 375 mm (14.76 inches)
Height 276 mm (10.87 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 26 mm (1.02 inches) 20 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 1118 cm2 (173.3 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.8% ~90.1%
Side bezels 11 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 61 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1192:1 1686:1
sRGB color space 96% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74% 90.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.3% 94%
Response time 11 ms 41 ms
Max. brightness
Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
300 nits
XPS 17 9700 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter 735 gramm 447 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1365 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 6144 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) +449%
16.7 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9700
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC897 Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 83 dB 82.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
2. Dell Alienware x17 R1 or Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
3. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
4. Dell G5 15 5500 or Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
5. MSI GL76 Pulse or Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
6. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Dell XPS 17 9700

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 17 9700 and Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский