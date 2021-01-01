Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) or Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) and Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 405 mm (15.94 inches) 396 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 276 mm (10.87 inches) 270 mm (10.63 inches)
Thickness 26 mm (1.02 inches) 21.5 mm (0.85 inches)
Area 1118 cm2 (173.3 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.8% ~77.2%
Side bezels 11 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 61 dB 59 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1192:1 1479:1
sRGB color space 96% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 74% 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.3% 86.8%
Response time 11 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 735 gramm 726 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1365 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 6144 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC897 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83 dB 88 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

