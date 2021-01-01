Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) vs 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (135 vs 173.3 square inches)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Case
|Weight
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Width
|405 mm (15.94 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|276 mm (10.87 inches)
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|Thickness
|26 mm (1.02 inches)
|27 mm (1.06 inches)
|Area
|1118 cm2 (173.3 inches2)
|871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.8%
|~77%
|Side bezels
|11 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|61 dB
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1192:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|96%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|74%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|72.3%
|-
|Response time
|11 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|735 gramm
|730 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9595
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
611
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5127
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|1230 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1365 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.7 TFLOPS
|20.1 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|6144
|6144
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC897
|Realtek ALC1220
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|83 dB
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
