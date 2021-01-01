Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) or ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

78 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
From $2160
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 3.75 kg (8.27 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Width 396 mm (15.59 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 293 mm (11.54 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 38 mm (1.5 inches) 23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
Area 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.1% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 330 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 165 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1420 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 1790 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 6144 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.1 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) and HP Omen 17 (2021)
2. Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) and ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
3. Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) and ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
4. Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) and Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
5. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
6. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
7. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
8. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and HP Omen 17 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский