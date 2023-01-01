Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17X or ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 17X vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)

65 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17X
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
Gigabyte Aorus 17X
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1440
CPU
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17X and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17X
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 396 x 293 x 21.8 mm
15.59 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
Area 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.1% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
Aorus 17X
300 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 330 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 8 16
Threads 16 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 64 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 18 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80
GPU performance
Aorus 17X
18 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +37%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gigabyte Aorus 17X and Aorus 17 (2023)
2. Gigabyte Aorus 17X and MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
3. Gigabyte Aorus 17X and Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
4. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) and Strix SCAR 18
5. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) and Strix G17 (2023)
6. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) and Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
7. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) and Strix SCAR 16
8. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) and Strix G18
9. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) and Razer Blade 18
10. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) and Dell Alienware m18
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) and Gigabyte Aorus 17X or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский