Gigabyte Aorus 17X vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
71
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
83
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
88
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
56
NanoReview Score
65
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 32% sharper screen – 168 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|396 x 293 x 21.8 mm
15.59 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches
|399 x 294 x 23.1 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
|1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.1%
|~80.1%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|4
|3
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6400 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|55.8 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|18 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|168 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|907:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|84.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|97.2%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|330 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|968 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|16
|32
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1777
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +24%
2200
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10260
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +106%
21171
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1630
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +36%
2221
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14761
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +117%
31994
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|18 TFLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|82.7 dB
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|2 mm
|2 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1