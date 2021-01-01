Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) or TUF Gaming F17 (2021) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) vs ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

78 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
59 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
From $1200
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 99 Wh
CPU Intel Core i9 11980HK
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) and ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 132-180% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~106%) battery – 99 against 48 watt-hours
  • Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (166.3 vs 179.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

Case

Weight 3.75 kg (8.27 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 396 mm (15.59 inches) 399 mm (15.71 inches)
Height 293 mm (11.54 inches) 269 mm (10.59 inches)
Thickness 38 mm (1.5 inches) 2.48 mm (0.1 inches)
Area 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.1% ~76.9%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 330 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 590 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 165 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1420 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1790 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 6144 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) +240%
21.8 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.1 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2.5 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware x17 R1 or Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
2. Dell G7 17 7700 or Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
3. Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) or Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
4. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
5. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) and Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский