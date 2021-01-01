Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) or Alienware m17 R4 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) vs Dell Alienware m17 R4

78 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
72 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R4
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
Dell Alienware m17 R4
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i9 11980HK
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) and Dell Alienware m17 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 99 against 86 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1250 grams less (around 2.76 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
Alienware m17 R4

Case

Weight 3.75 kg (8.27 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 396 mm (15.59 inches) 399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
Height 293 mm (11.54 inches) 294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
Thickness 38 mm (1.5 inches) 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
Area 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2) 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.1% ~70%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 8.4 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 330 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1300 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 165 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes No, direct
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1420 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1790 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 6144 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) +58%
21.8 TFLOPS
Alienware m17 R4
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.1 2.2
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 7.8 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

