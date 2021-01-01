Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) vs Dell G5 15 5500
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0.2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 339-463% higher FPS
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~94%) battery – 99 against 51 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1410 grams less (around 3.11 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (143.8 vs 179.8 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|3.75 kg (8.27 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Width
|396 mm (15.59 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|293 mm (11.54 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|38 mm (1.5 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.1%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1502:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|55.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37.9%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|330 W
|180 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1809
1196
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10200
4235
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1574
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13977
4863
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|165 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1420 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1790 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|21.8 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|6144
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.1
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|2.5 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
