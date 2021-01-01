Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) or G7 17 7700 – what's better?

78 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
59 out of 100
Dell G7 17 7700
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i9 11980HK
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) and Dell G7 17 7700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 339-463% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
G7 17 7700

Case

Weight 3.75 kg (8.27 lbs) 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
Width 396 mm (15.59 inches) 398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
Height 293 mm (11.54 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Thickness 38 mm (1.5 inches) 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
Area 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2) 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.1% ~71.4%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 95%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 330 W 130 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 165 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1420 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1790 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 6144 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) +617%
21.8 TFLOPS
G7 17 7700
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.1 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

